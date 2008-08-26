Pokemon? More Like Sucky-mon

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Not all Pokémon are created equally. Some are very powerful. Some look badass. Some are adorable. And some simple suck. Game site 1up has put together a list of the five worst Pocket Monsters. Here's a quick rundown:

5. Unown - The "Gimmick" Pokémon



4. Beautifly - The "Generic Copy" Pokémon



3. Luvdisc - The "Filler Underclass" Pokémon



2. Probopass - The "Clever Design Gone Terribly Wrong" Pokémon



1. Mr. Mime - The "What Were They Thinking?" Pokémon

Click the link below for a full rundown on why these Pocket Monsters were selected. Surely with all those Pokémon that have been spawned, there must be more crap ones.
Top 5 Lamest Pokemon [1up]

