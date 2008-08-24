Possible Explanations for This Dumbarse Sears Ad

Look closely (full size on the jump). Reader Ian S. found this back-to-college ad for Sears in his local paper. Looking at this guy's set up, I'm betting the propmaster for this ad shoot is someone so out of it he refers to consoles generically not as "Nintendo" but as "the Sega." Because that's Solid Snake on the screen, and a 360 controller in our hip gamer friend's hands. So here are my thoughts for what might be going on.

1) Newton's Dirty Little Secret: It's a Sixaxis.

2) Check Out This Rad PS3 Casemod for Your Xbox 360!

3)'Intense' Driving Motion Controls Introduced to Metal Gear Solid 4 Cutscenes

4) MGS4 Now Supports Guitar Hero: Aerosmith Peripherals (lower right)

4) Sony Confounded by Standard DVD Players Kept as Heirlooms (console, under the small speakers)

