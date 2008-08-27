Postal Movie Out On DVD - Everybody Hide

Uwe Boll's epic masterpiece Postal has now been released on the unsuspecting DVD purchasing public, complete with a Uwe commentary, deleted scenes, special features, and a copy of Postal 2 for the PC. The news is so unexciting that even bombastic Running With Scissors boss Vince Desi can barely muster a crude joke about it.
The DVD version carries an MSRP of $US 26.99, with the Blu-ray version at $US 34.99, but Amazon has the DVD for $US 22.99 and the Blu-ray at an extremely cheap $US 19.99, plus you get the benefit of not having to show your face in a store.
"POSTAL - The Movie" NOW on DVD!
Vivendi to Release Special Edition of Film on August 26th
Tucson, AZ: After almost two years of anticipation and anxiety, the long-awaited DVD release of "POSTAL—The Movie" is now. Director Uwe Boll's first film to draw critical raves has fans that both saw the film in theatres or heard the word second hand ready to pick up and treasure their very own copy of the outrageous satire, inspired by Running With Scissors' legendary videogame franchise.
The film is based primarily on the POSTAL 2 storyline and stars Zack "Scut Farkis" Ward as the Postal Dude along with Dave "NewsRadio" Foley, Larry "Soup Nazi" Thomas and Verne "Mini-Me" Troyer. Fans will also get a kick out of cameos by RWS honcho Vince Desi and Uwe Boll as the lederhosen clad proprietor of a Bavarian, crypto-Nazi theme park.
Vivendi has officially announced its DVD rollout for August 26th, with an MSRP of $26.99 (Rated and Unrated versions). Extras include a Uwe commentary, deleted scenes, special features ("Raging Boll" and an Indiana Jones spoof starring Troyer) along with a copy of the PC version of POSTAL 2 as well as the multi-player POSTAL 2: Share the Pain. A Blu-ray edition (with identical extras) will also be available to play on your PS3 or other Blu-ray DVD for a MSRP of $34.99.
"Own a piece of history! Only buying the DVD will get you the full complete outrageous movie and game, sadly the rental version is edited down and doesn't include the infamous Postal games-so don't get beat renting it." explained Vince Desi. "The Postal Movie on DVD means EVERYONE will have the opportunity to see it, even Usama Bin-Laden from his cave won't want to miss this."
The POSTAL film and videogames package will be available at a wide range of retail outlets, including Walmart, Best Buy, Borders, Amazon, Hastings and Virgin.
For more information on Postal games and gear, as well as updates on the development of POSTAL III visit our new expanded site www.gopostal.com and be sure to visit PostalNation.net for in-depth coverage of the RWS scene.
