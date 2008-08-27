Postal Movie Out On DVD - Everybody Hide

Uwe Boll's epic masterpiece Postal has now been released on the unsuspecting DVD purchasing public, complete with a Uwe commentary, deleted scenes, special features, and a copy of Postal 2 for the PC. The news is so unexciting that even bombastic Running With Scissors boss Vince Desi can barely muster a crude joke about it.

"Own a piece of history! Only buying the DVD will get you the full complete outrageous movie and game, sadly the rental version is edited down and doesn't include the infamous Postal games-so don't get beat renting it." explained Vince Desi. "The Postal Movie on DVD means EVERYONE will have the opportunity to see it, even Usama Bin-Laden from his cave won't want to miss this".

The DVD version carries an MSRP of $US 26.99, with the Blu-ray version at $US 34.99, but Amazon has the DVD for $US 22.99 and the Blu-ray at an extremely cheap $US 19.99, plus you get the benefit of not having to show your face in a store.