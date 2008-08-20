Pre-Order Banjo-Kajooie: Nuts & Bolts Gets Free, Early Access to XBLA Original

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts goes on pre-order sale today for $US 40 and if you place your order for the Xbox 360 game before it hits on Nov. 14 you'll get a free download code for the original Banjo-Kazooie hitting Xbox Live Arcade later this fall.

Better still, that code gives you access to the Live Arcade game two weeks before it hits the Arcade for everyone else. The XBLA title will include something called Stop N' Swop, which rewards players' accomplishments in the new game with extra content and features in the Live arcade game.

Microsoft also sent over some pics from Nuts & Bolts' game world, named Jiggoseum.