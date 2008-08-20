Pre-Order Banjo-Kajooie: Nuts & Bolts Gets Free, Early Access to XBLA Original

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts goes on pre-order sale today for $US 40 and if you place your order for the Xbox 360 game before it hits on Nov. 14 you'll get a free download code for the original Banjo-Kazooie hitting Xbox Live Arcade later this fall.
Better still, that code gives you access to the Live Arcade game two weeks before it hits the Arcade for everyone else. The XBLA title will include something called Stop N' Swop, which rewards players' accomplishments in the new game with extra content and features in the Live arcade game.
Microsoft also sent over some pics from Nuts & Bolts' game world, named Jiggoseum.
The newly revealed game world Jiggoseum (formerly dubbed World of Sports) will have you taking on a series of Olympic-inspired events for the jiggy gold!
This giant stadium evokes themes of ancient Rome and Greece with modern day sports activities. The Jiggoseum, common stomping ground for Mr. Fit and Trophy Thomas, will include 17 challenges to test Banjo's (and his contraptions') athletic abilities. In order to successfully complete his adventure in this world, Banjo must transport the Olympic Torch across a large body of water to help Captain Blubber light the Olympic Cauldron. A boat may seem like the vehicle of choice for the job... but with tons of options, it's up to the player to decide.
