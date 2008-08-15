Pre-Purchase Hell's Highway on Steam Get Hill 30 Free

Steam sends us word that you can now pre-purchase Ubisoft's Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway via steam. And, if you purchase the game before it is launched in late September you will get a free copy of Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30 totally free. Sounds like a pretty good deal to me. This will also give you a chance to practice your command-under-fire skills.
While Hell's Highway doesn't reinvent the wheel, I found that it offers up enough changes to make checking it out worthwhile, especially if you've ever been a fan of the World War II shooter.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink