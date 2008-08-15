The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Pre-Purchase Hell's Highway on Steam Get Hill 30 Free

Steam sends us word that you can now pre-purchase Ubisoft's Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway via steam. And, if you purchase the game before it is launched in late September you will get a free copy of Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30 totally free. Sounds like a pretty good deal to me. This will also give you a chance to practice your command-under-fire skills.

While Hell's Highway doesn't reinvent the wheel, I found that it offers up enough changes to make checking it out worthwhile, especially if you've ever been a fan of the World War II shooter.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles