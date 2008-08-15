Pre-Purchase Hell's Highway on Steam Get Hill 30 Free

Steam sends us word that you can now pre-purchase Ubisoft's Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway via steam. And, if you purchase the game before it is launched in late September you will get a free copy of Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30 totally free. Sounds like a pretty good deal to me. This will also give you a chance to practice your command-under-fire skills.

While Hell's Highway doesn't reinvent the wheel, I found that it offers up enough changes to make checking it out worthwhile, especially if you've ever been a fan of the World War II shooter.