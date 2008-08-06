The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Pretty Girl? Now SEGA's New Arcade Image Character Is A Pretty Boy

The new SEGA arcade "image character" has begun his SEGA arcade image character duties! Aren't you excited? I'm excited. (You should be excited.) To review, previous image characters include MEGUMI, Yuko Ogura (twice!) and Satomi Ishihara. The new SEGA arcade image character is Jpop boy band singer Haruma Miura (pictured), breaking the string of females before him. As SEGA's image character, his face will be plastered all over SEGA's domestic arcades, perhaps enticing more females to venture inside. Says Miura:

Being photographed while gaming is a first for me. Initially, I was nervous, but gradually I relaxed and forgot all about that and just enjoyed the game. This isn't just work, it's also play... I don't really know what's best for me to do, but personally, I want everyone to know how much I enjoy game centres so they can see the appeal — especially now [in this heat] , game centres are refreshingly cool.

Seems like a nice enough kid, even if he's misguided in his choice of coats. Hit the jump for another shot of Miura.

That bullet is aimed right for your heart, ladies.

セガ・ゲーセン親善大使として"ゲーセン"の魅力を伝える [Famitsu]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles