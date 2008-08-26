PS3 Firmware 2.5 Brings... Screengrabs

CVG say they've got first dibs on what the PS3's next firmware update will bring. After the excitement of trophies and in-game XMB, what treats could Sony have in store for us next? How about...Ctrl+PrtScn. Yes, the ability to capture screengrabs . Exciting, no? Shame this wasn't around before the in-game XMB, it would have made spotting those blurry, fake mock-ups that much easier.

