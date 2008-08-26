PS3 Firmware 2.5 Brings... Screengrabs

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

CVG say they've got first dibs on what the PS3's next firmware update will bring. After the excitement of trophies and in-game XMB, what treats could Sony have in store for us next? How about...Ctrl+PrtScn. Yes, the ability to capture screengrabs . Exciting, no? Shame this wasn't around before the in-game XMB, it would have made spotting those blurry, fake mock-ups that much easier.

First PS3 firmware 2.5 details [CVG]

