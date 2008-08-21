PS3 Firmware Update Lets SingStar Owners Rip PS2-Only Tracks

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The PlayStation 3 version of SingStar is about to get a massive boost in track department, as Sony has announced that a future firmware update will allow for the ripping and playing of SingStar tracks from PlayStation 2 versions of the game. SCEE president David Reeves didn't go into too many detals on the 'how' and 'when,' but we have a feeling the 'why' is that they want the many SingStar devotees in Europe to graduate to the PlayStation 3 sequel to SingStar.

That means the PlayStation 3 will play your forthcoming SingStar: Singalong With Disney tracks just fine. Go on, pick it up. You know you want to.

