PS3 Left Out of Left 4 Dead

Rumours have been swirling on the internet that Valve's eagerly awaited zombie shooter Left 4 Dead for the Xbox 360 and PC would also be hitting the PLAYSTATION 3. Seems those rumours have been smashed pretty hard for the time being by Valve's Doug Lombardi, who states:

There is no PS3 version of Left 4 Dead currently in production.

Hey, maybe there will be one day! But that day is not today.

