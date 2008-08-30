PS3 Life Will Be Free, Whenever It's Released

Sony's Life project for the PS3 is set to revolutionise the "get your news from a spinning globe on a console" market. And it was meant to do it this month, too. Now, it won't be, Sony announcing that due to some paperwork issues (ie some wrangling over rights with news agencies) it won't be launching in August. Instead, they're asking we all "hold tight just a bit longer", and are attempting to stem our rising fury at the delays by letting us know the service will be free, it'll launch directly from the XMB and can even work in conjunction with [email protected]

