Sony's PS3 SingStore hasn't exactly set our great balls on fire (yet!). It functions superbly, but the majority of updates are old songs we've already seen on PS2, and even then, are usually the crummy PS2 songs. But anyway. Maybe we're just mean, bitter old cynics, because Sony announced yesterday that for all its flaws, the PS3's SingStore has still sold 2.2 million tracks since it launched late last year. Which is nothing but money in the bank for SCEE.
PS3 SingStore: 2.2 Million Served
