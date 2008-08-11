PSN Easter Egg Adds 'OLD SNAKE' to Friends?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Well, not quite. As the video above shows, if you try to add "hideo_kojima" as an online friend via PSN, the ID is automatically converted to OLD SNAKE. It likely gets sent to a bot account that's refusing all friend requests, as the comments thread for this video is thick with people who have been shot down.

I'm extremely skeptical this is in fact Hideo Kojima's ID, let alone anyone with high-level connection to the game. Just thought I'd share because it was a little intriguing and it also gives me cover to provide you this pic of Old Snake on "The People's Court", submitted by reader Nick. T. last week. (on the jump).

"[Monday]on The People's Court, a man looking extremely similar to old snake was being sued for conning a woman out of money and lying to her about being married. It took me a few minutes to stop laughing at the fact Snake was in court. He ended up winning the case cause the woman was lying through her teeth about the entire case".

Hideo Kojima's PSN Account?? [Gametrailers, thanks reader David P.]

