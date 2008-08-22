PSP-2001 vs PSP-3000

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Differences between the PSP-2001 (ie the PSP Slim) and the PSP-3000 (ie the new one) may not be as big as those between the Slim and the original, but damnit, there are still differences. Famitsu are the first to compare the new PSP model with its predecessor, and as you can see, the changes are fundamental! Innumerable! Look at those streamlined edges! We'll never be able to play our Slims again, what with the fear being crushed by its blunt, heavy edges. After the jump, a more effective comparison shot, this one showing the difference a new LCD screen can make.

PSP-3000、イチ早く触ってみました！[Famitsu]

Comments

  • Sergio Guest

    Well the new screen looks like the only good thing going for the psp 3000.

    Anybody know of a screen protector that can do the same thing ? Surely theres one out there.

  • Aaron Guest

    well in the new psp 3000 i think i read something about games loading alot quicker or something..due to some new fancybit of hardware...to be honest...i am a little pissed off...i didnt realise that the psp 3000 was out..and well went in to EB to buy the psp..and wow prices shot way up again...losers..soo i stood there for about 20 mins trying to figure out..what was worth an extra $200 dollars...a new screen lighter...quicker....and thinner...hmmmmm wow how rubbish is that...

    grr makes me mad lol

    Aaron

