PSP-2001 vs PSP-3000

Differences between the PSP-2001 (ie the PSP Slim) and the PSP-3000 (ie the new one) may not be as big as those between the Slim and the original, but damnit, there are still differences. Famitsu are the first to compare the new PSP model with its predecessor, and as you can see, the changes are fundamental! Innumerable! Look at those streamlined edges! We'll never be able to play our Slims again, what with the fear being crushed by its blunt, heavy edges. After the jump, a more effective comparison shot, this one showing the difference a new LCD screen can make.

PSP-3000、イチ早く触ってみました！[Famitsu]