PSP Sales Drop In Japan, But Xbox 360s Are Up

PlayStation brand hardware is down. Nintendo hardware is up. While Dragon Quest V didn't give the Nintendo DS much of a kick in the pants last week, more casual hardware buyers have come around this week, putting the DS within spitting distance of the PSP.

The upward trend of Xbox 360 sales continues on this week's Media Create hardware chart, with Microsoft's console up a good 15%. It didn't have much of a software showing this week, outside of Bully: Scholarship Edition, so we have to wonder what's going on over there. Is Japan... jumping in?

PSP - 67,452
Nintendo DS - 56,968
Wii - 41,024
PlayStation 3 - 10,692
PlayStation 2 - 9,291
Xbox 360 - 4,941

