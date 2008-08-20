Pump Your Muscles With The Wii Sqweeze

The world of Exergaming has seen a lot of development lately most notably with the Wii Fit.

Now InterAction Laboratories are going to see if Isometric workouts are doable on the Wii with their new controller - the Wii Sqweeze.

This prongs of this rubber-handled device are pushed together to work your upper body. It is still in development, but InterAction already have a couple of demo games — a bow-shooting challenge and something that is described as a 'Ball crushing game', which conjures up terrible images of workout sessions gone horribly, horribly wrong.

