Pump Your Muscles With The Wii Sqweeze

The world of Exergaming has seen a lot of development lately most notably with the Wii Fit.
Now InterAction Laboratories are going to see if Isometric workouts are doable on the Wii with their new controller - the Wii Sqweeze.
This prongs of this rubber-handled device are pushed together to work your upper body. It is still in development, but InterAction already have a couple of demo games — a bow-shooting challenge and something that is described as a 'Ball crushing game', which conjures up terrible images of workout sessions gone horribly, horribly wrong.
Wii Sqweeze [Exergame Lab via Boing Boing Gadgets]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink