Pwn the Vote: Register to Vote on Your Xbox 360

Wow, this is some pretty amazing news!

Microsoft is teaming up with Rock the Vote to allow gamers to register to vote on Xbox Live. The Pwn the Vote initiative (OK, i just made that up, they're calling it Rock the Vote still) will allow Xbox Live members of all races, creeds and payment tiers to register to vote, discuss politics in an special forum and participate in political polls. Live members will also be able to download Rock the Vote public service announcements.

"Xbox is a natural partner to help us reach out to youth voters," said Heather Smith, executive director, Rock the Vote. "To realise our goal of registering 2 million young Americans by this fall, we need to go where young Americans are, and there's no doubt in our minds that many are on Xbox 360 and Xbox LIVE."

Xbox will also have a presence at both the Democratic and Republican conventions promoting the Rock the Vote partnership and educating delegates about creating a safer entertainment environment on Xbox 360 and Xbox LIVE using the built-in parental controls known as Family Settings.

Fantastic Microsoft, what a wonderful use of Xbox Live. Now if only the whole industry could get behind this initiative. Why not make video game-centric public service announcements for gamers? Why limit it to the 360. What about the Playstation 3 and the Wii?

Come on Sony, Nintendo, let's Pwn the Vote.

Xbox and Rock the Vote to Give Voters a New Platform for Change

First-of-its-kind partnership creates new ways to register to vote and jump into 2008 election.

REDMOND, Wash. — Aug. 21, 2008 — A leading gaming and entertainment platform just became a leading platform for change. Microsoft Corp. and Rock the Vote today announced a groundbreaking partnership that will allow Xbox 360 owners to register to vote, participate in presidential polls and voice their opinions to the presidential candidates. It will all happen through Xbox LIVE starting Monday, Aug. 25, the first day of the Democratic National Convention.

This is the first time that Rock the Vote has joined forces with an entertainment partner such as Xbox to reach voters under 30. Xbox LIVE is the largest online social network connected to the television, with membership totaling 12 million — if Xbox LIVE were a state, it would rank as the country's seventh largest, giving it approximately 20 electoral votes.

"The Xbox LIVE community is active, vocal and passionate," said Marc Whitten, general manager of Xbox LIVE. "We're thrilled to partner with Rock the Vote to make it easier than ever for youth voters — and our members — to register and be heard."

Through the Rock the Vote partnership, Xbox LIVE members will be able to register to vote, voice their opinions to the candidates through an exclusive forum and participate in potentially election-predicting polls. They will also be able to download Rock the Vote public service announcements.

Xbox also will have a presence at both the Democratic and Republican conventions, promoting the Rock the Vote partnership and educating delegates about creating a safer entertainment environment on Xbox 360 and Xbox LIVE using the built-in parental controls known as Family Settings. These industry-leading settings allow parents to limit their children's access to video games and movies and manage their activity and communications on Xbox LIVE. For more information on Family Settings and other safety-enhancing gaming tools and resources, delegates can stop by the Xbox on-site kiosk or visit http://www.xbox.com/isyourfamilyset.

