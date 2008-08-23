This won't go down well with the Qore-hating brigade. Especially if you're also a MotorStorm fan. It's been revealed that as part of the upcoming fourth episode of Sony's paid-for PS3 "editorial" program, both annual subscribers and individual purchasers of the episode will be given access to the MotorStorm 2 demo a month before anyone else. If you were ever worried that Qore would be Sony's way of easing the PSN into a premium service divide like that which separates Xbox Live, now's the time to start worrying a little more.
Qore Customers Get MotorStorm 2 Demo A Month Early
