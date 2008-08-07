Raiden IV Flying Onto Xbox 360

If you need further proof that the Xbox 360 is your shooter console, here ya go: Raiden IV has been announced for the Microsoft machine. Developer Moss is porting the arcade shmup to the home console and will offer new aircrafts via DLC. For a limited time, the game's soundtrack will be included as well. Raiden IV is out September 11th in Japan.
シリーズ最新作『雷電IV』がXbox 360から9月11日テイクオフ！ [Dengeki Online]
