Raiden IV for Xbox 360 Delayed

Those looking to pick up the Xbox 360 port of arcade shooter Raiden IV on September 11th in Japan, bad news. The release date has been pushed back to October 2nd so developer Moss can increase the Xbox 360 version's quality. And that's not necessarily a bad thing! Just a time consuming one.

