Rare: Shut Up, Kameo And PDZ Sold A Tonne

You want to point to either the poor quality of the 360's launch lineup or the decline in standards at Rare, and you point to two games: Perfect Dark Zero and Kameo. A boring shooter and a boring platformer. But you think Rare give a fig what you think about them? They're a business, they care about sales, and according to Rare's Nick Burton, they sold quite nicely thank you very much:

One of the things that I always find funny is when people always quote Kameo and Perfect Dark Zero as being flops at the launch of the 360. In the industry if you break even you're lucky, you're in the minority. If you make a decent amount of money you're really in the minority. You're in the top percentile. Those two games made a lot of money. For the install base they sold phenomenally well. Kameo is still selling now.

Who the hell is still buying Kameo?

