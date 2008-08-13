Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest For Booty a Chunky Standalone Game

Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty hits next week when the nearly 2.4GB downloadable game hits the Playstation Network.

Quest for Booty will take about four hours to play through, we're told, and doesn't require that you own the retail game Ratchet & Clank Future, although it does continue the storyline.

The game will include new wrench mechanics, light and dark illumination and pirate-themed puzzles. The game will also include four locations: Planet Merdegraw: Pirate Fleet, Hoolefar Island, Morrow Caverns and Darkwater Cove and a bunch of pirate enemies including Skull Walkers, Hot Heads, Giant Vipers (Pythors) and Undead Robotic Pirates.

I'm not sure what to make of this stand-alone download for $US 15, but it's an interesting way to release a smallish game and I kind of like the idea that they're not forcing gamers to go buy the original title to play it.