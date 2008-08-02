Ratchet & Clank's Quest For Booty Dated

Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest For Booty is a $US 14.99 chunk of R&C goodness announced at E3 that picks up where the PlayStation 3's Tools of Destruction left off. It's got Ratchet hunting for his missing mechanoid pal, exciting new game mechanics to screw around with, and enough pirates to keep your booty moving for 3-4 hours. At $US 14.99 the game is a steal, but when can we steal it? August 21st, says the official PlayStation Blog, with Europe and North America getting the game simultaneously and Japan getting it on the 22nd, which could technically be the 21st for them anyway. Damn Japanese people, living in the future.

