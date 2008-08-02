The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Ratchet & Clank's Quest For Booty Dated

Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest For Booty is a $US 14.99 chunk of R&C goodness announced at E3 that picks up where the PlayStation 3's Tools of Destruction left off. It's got Ratchet hunting for his missing mechanoid pal, exciting new game mechanics to screw around with, and enough pirates to keep your booty moving for 3-4 hours. At $US 14.99 the game is a steal, but when can we steal it? August 21st, says the official PlayStation Blog, with Europe and North America getting the game simultaneously and Japan getting it on the 22nd, which could technically be the 21st for them anyway. Damn Japanese people, living in the future.

Set Course for Booty this August [PlayStation Blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles