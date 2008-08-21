The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

RB2: Drum Trainer, Battle Of The Bands Detailed

Harmonix swung by New York City this week so I finally got a chance to check out Rock Band 2 for the XBOX 360. So is there any new info we didn't already see from E3? Why yes, yes there is. Although we briefly went over some of the game's features that were already reveled, we spent the majority of the time going over new details on modes - such as the Drum Trainer and Battle of the Bands - as well. Oh, were you thinking about buying the original Rock Band so you could import the old songs? You might want to consider just renting it instead.

"The drums are hard" was probably one of the most used phrases of from last year's Rock Band players. I thought they were doable on medium, but yeah, hard and expert levels were near impossible without any previous expertise. Well, the bad news is the drums are still the same ol' drums you've come to love and hate. But the good news is there is finally a drum trainer to help you out! There are three modes: Beat Trainer, Fill Trainer, and Freestyle Mode. Here's how they work:

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles