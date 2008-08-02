Red Faction Guerrilla Multiplayer Videos, Jetpacks and Lots of Explosions!

If you haven't already gotten your hands on the Red Faction: Guerrilla Multiplayer Beta which hit Xbox Live today, we have some videos so you can drool over its sheer awesomeness. The game really brings back memories of late nights with Perfect Dark: Zero. Jetpacks? Grenades? Explosions? Count us in! More videos after the jump.

Updated: The multiplayer beta keys will be handed out by IGN.com starting today and continuing on Monday and Wednesday.