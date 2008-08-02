The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Red Faction Guerrilla Multiplayer Videos, Jetpacks and Lots of Explosions!

If you haven't already gotten your hands on the Red Faction: Guerrilla Multiplayer Beta which hit Xbox Live today, we have some videos so you can drool over its sheer awesomeness. The game really brings back memories of late nights with Perfect Dark: Zero. Jetpacks? Grenades? Explosions? Count us in! More videos after the jump.

Updated: The multiplayer beta keys will be handed out by IGN.com starting today and continuing on Monday and Wednesday.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles