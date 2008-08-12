Relax, Bionic Commando Rearmed On PC Has More Stuff

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Bionic Commando Rearmed is $US 5 more expensive on PC than it is on console! Oh, the outrage! The injustice of it all! The...oh, Capcom's Ben Judd has an explanation (or, at least, a better one than this). Which is:

I can give you a song and dance about PC digital content being more expensive as a general rule... but nobody wants to hear that crap. I can say this: for the PC version we are planning on uploading some additional PC-only challenge rooms via a free patch so you will get more bang for your buck.

There you have it. More buck, yes, but also more bang.

BC Weekly Field Report: #10 [Capcom]

