Relax, Bionic Commando Rearmed On PC Has More Stuff

Bionic Commando Rearmed is $US 5 more expensive on PC than it is on console! Oh, the outrage! The injustice of it all! The...oh, Capcom's Ben Judd has an explanation (or, at least, a better one than this). Which is:
I can give you a song and dance about PC digital content being more expensive as a general rule... but nobody wants to hear that crap. I can say this: for the PC version we are planning on uploading some additional PC-only challenge rooms via a free patch so you will get more bang for your buck.
There you have it. More buck, yes, but also more bang.
BC Weekly Field Report: #10 [Capcom]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink