Replica Gears Lancer DOES Work (Kinda)

We were told those overpriced, overblown replica Lancer rifles from the Gears of War universe didn't work! Well. We were lied to. Sort of. Because while they don't actually shoot real bullets, and don't actually feature working chainsaws with which to grind your enemies into chorizo fodder, they do do...something. And that something is simulate a working chainsaw, as the gun rumbles and makes a chainsaw noise. Does this justify the extortionate price tag? No. Does it explain why Dude Huge looks so damn excited every time he's snapped holding one? Probably!

