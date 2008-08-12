The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Replica Gears Lancer DOES Work (Kinda)

We were told those overpriced, overblown replica Lancer rifles from the Gears of War universe didn't work! Well. We were lied to. Sort of. Because while they don't actually shoot real bullets, and don't actually feature working chainsaws with which to grind your enemies into chorizo fodder, they do do...something. And that something is simulate a working chainsaw, as the gun rumbles and makes a chainsaw noise. Does this justify the extortionate price tag? No. Does it explain why Dude Huge looks so damn excited every time he's snapped holding one? Probably!

Gears gun replica selling "like hot cakes" [Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles