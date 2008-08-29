Resident Evil 2 Remake for Wii?

Can it be true? Now that the Wii is confirmed as the new home of violent hardcore gaming is the time right for a remake of good old Resi 2?
Japanese fan board 2ch has popped up a rumour concerning a possible remake of Biohazard 2 (aka Resident Evil 2 - but you knew that, right?) that will be exclusive to the Wii.
If the rumour is correct — and when has a random post on a Japanese fan site ever been wrong? — then we will be treated to a full Wii-ified remake, with some additional story elements. There will be a new 'swordsman' enemy (sword waggling minigame, anyone?) and 'Resident Evil 4 Viewpoints', which could mean anything - possibly 3rd-person over-the-shoulder stuff?
Its more than likely just bobbins, but even the slightest hint of RE2 is better than no RE2 at all.
Biohazard 2 Remake on the way? [The Horror Is Alive via N-Europe]
