Resident Evil 5 PS3 Gameplay

G4TV just published this exclusive direct-feed of Resident Evil 5 running on the Playstation 3. The game looks amazing, I just wish they would tinker with the aiming and shooting mechanism. I know stop and pop is inherent to the Resident Evil experience, but maybe it shouldn't be anymore.
HD version can be watched here.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink