Resistance 2 Beta Goes Live... Are You In?

Check your e-mails, kids, as those with access to the multiplayer beta for Insomniac Games' Resistance 2 are playing the game right now. They're enjoying 60-person competitive multiplayer and/or/possibly even 8-player coop in a work-in-progress version of R2, something they'll be doing for the next few weeks.

Hey, if you didn't get in, there's no need to sob uncontrollably in the corner. You still have options, whether they be signing up for PlayStation video mag Qore, making the beta a pay to play affair, or by pre-ordering the PlayStation 3 game. There are many ways to enjoy the Resistance 2 beta, says Insomniac.

Resistance 2 Beta [Official Site - thanks, Gantz!]