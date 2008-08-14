The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Resistance 2 Beta Goes Live... Are You In?

Check your e-mails, kids, as those with access to the multiplayer beta for Insomniac Games' Resistance 2 are playing the game right now. They're enjoying 60-person competitive multiplayer and/or/possibly even 8-player coop in a work-in-progress version of R2, something they'll be doing for the next few weeks.

Hey, if you didn't get in, there's no need to sob uncontrollably in the corner. You still have options, whether they be signing up for PlayStation video mag Qore, making the beta a pay to play affair, or by pre-ordering the PlayStation 3 game. There are many ways to enjoy the Resistance 2 beta, says Insomniac.

Resistance 2 Beta [Official Site - thanks, Gantz!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles