The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Retrotastic Electronic Football Game For The iPhone

Wow, somebody has been thinking hard about the iPhone user demographics and decided to knock a bit of laser-guided nostalgia.

Touchgrove have created Led Football — a clone of the Mattel Electronic Football game that kept 70's kids happy with its blend of blippy noises and graphics so primitive that they were barely visible.

If none of this rings any bells, check out this write up at Handheld Museum and shake your head in wonder at what the Ancients used to do before they invented proper games.

The game is in beta at the moment, but should only cost a dollar when it hits the App Store some time next week.

iNostalgia! Old-school Football on iPhone [Boing Boing Gadgets]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles