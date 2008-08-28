Retrotastic Electronic Football Game For The iPhone

Wow, somebody has been thinking hard about the iPhone user demographics and decided to knock a bit of laser-guided nostalgia.

Touchgrove have created Led Football — a clone of the Mattel Electronic Football game that kept 70's kids happy with its blend of blippy noises and graphics so primitive that they were barely visible.

If none of this rings any bells, check out this write up at Handheld Museum and shake your head in wonder at what the Ancients used to do before they invented proper games.

The game is in beta at the moment, but should only cost a dollar when it hits the App Store some time next week.

iNostalgia! Old-school Football on iPhone [Boing Boing Gadgets]