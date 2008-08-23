Rhythm Tengoku Has Its Revenge On Phantasy Star

Nintendo has snagged the top spot for another week, with Rhythm Tengoku Gold — Rhythm Heaven in my neck of the woods — beating out a host of back catalog releases, including Sega's unsurprisingly popular Phantasy Star Portable. It debuted at #2, dropped to #3, then leapfrogged to #1. That's Nintendo software for you. Older titles creep higher up the charts in this slow week, as Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G threatens to return to the top ten.

Not much in the way of new Japanese software releases for the week of August 11 to 17. Hit the snooze button and save your excitement for next week.

01. Rhythm Tengoku Gold (DS) - 137,000 / 480,000

02. Phantasy Star Portable (PSP) - 74,000 / 564,000

03. Dragon Quest V (DS) - 74,000 / 1,092,000

04. Wii Fit (Wii) - 47,000 / 2,516,000

05. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 36,000 / 1,692,000

06. Fire Emblem: Shin Ankoku Ryuu to Hikari no Ken (DS) - 35,000 / 180,000

07. Band Brothers DX (DS) - 24,000 / 280,000

08. Meccha! Taiko Drum Master DS: 7-tsu no Shima no Daibouken (DS) - 20,000 / 282,000

09. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 15 (PS2) - 19,000 / 161,000

10. Wario Land Shake It! (Wii) - 18,000 / 76,000

11. Tales of Vesperia (360)

12. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP)

13. Wii Sports (Wii)

14. Soulcalibur IV (PS3)

15. Powerful Pro Baseball Portable 3 (PSP)

16. Mario Kart DS (DS)

17. Densetsu no Stafi: Taiketsu! Dire Kaizokudan (DS)

18. Gundam Battle Universe (PSP)

19. Bimoji Training DS (DS)

20. Fatal Frame IV (Wii)

21. Bokura wa Kaseki Holder (DS)

22. Wii Play (Wii)

23. Mario Super Sluggers (Wii)

24. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)

25. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 15 (Wii)

26. Sangokushi Taisen Ten (DS)

27. Akane Iro ni Somaru Saka: Parareru (PS2)

28. Mame Goma 2: Uchi no Ko ga Ichiban! (DS)

29. Crazy Taxi: Double Punch (PSP)

30. Persona 4 (PS2)

