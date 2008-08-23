Rhythm Tengoku Has Its Revenge On Phantasy Star

Nintendo has snagged the top spot for another week, with Rhythm Tengoku Gold — Rhythm Heaven in my neck of the woods — beating out a host of back catalog releases, including Sega's unsurprisingly popular Phantasy Star Portable. It debuted at #2, dropped to #3, then leapfrogged to #1. That's Nintendo software for you. Older titles creep higher up the charts in this slow week, as Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G threatens to return to the top ten.
Not much in the way of new Japanese software releases for the week of August 11 to 17. Hit the snooze button and save your excitement for next week.
01. Rhythm Tengoku Gold (DS) - 137,000 / 480,000
02. Phantasy Star Portable (PSP) - 74,000 / 564,000
03. Dragon Quest V (DS) - 74,000 / 1,092,000
04. Wii Fit (Wii) - 47,000 / 2,516,000
05. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 36,000 / 1,692,000
06. Fire Emblem: Shin Ankoku Ryuu to Hikari no Ken (DS) - 35,000 / 180,000
07. Band Brothers DX (DS) - 24,000 / 280,000
08. Meccha! Taiko Drum Master DS: 7-tsu no Shima no Daibouken (DS) - 20,000 / 282,000
09. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 15 (PS2) - 19,000 / 161,000
10. Wario Land Shake It! (Wii) - 18,000 / 76,000
11. Tales of Vesperia (360)
12. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP)
13. Wii Sports (Wii)
14. Soulcalibur IV (PS3)
15. Powerful Pro Baseball Portable 3 (PSP)
16. Mario Kart DS (DS)
17. Densetsu no Stafi: Taiketsu! Dire Kaizokudan (DS)
18. Gundam Battle Universe (PSP)
19. Bimoji Training DS (DS)
20. Fatal Frame IV (Wii)
21. Bokura wa Kaseki Holder (DS)
22. Wii Play (Wii)
23. Mario Super Sluggers (Wii)
24. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)
25. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 15 (Wii)
26. Sangokushi Taisen Ten (DS)
27. Akane Iro ni Somaru Saka: Parareru (PS2)
28. Mame Goma 2: Uchi no Ko ga Ichiban! (DS)
29. Crazy Taxi: Double Punch (PSP)
30. Persona 4 (PS2)
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink