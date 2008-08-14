The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Rock Band 2 Bundle Delayed

Although Rock Band 2 is slated for a September 14 release on the Xbox 360, gamers who were hoping to save some cash by buying the game + instruments bundle will be disappointed.

The game will still launch as a timed Xbox exclusive, but only as a game disc with instruments available separately. The cheaper bundle will not turn up until mid October, coinciding with the PlayStation 3, PS2 and Wii version launch.

The Special Edition bundle will retail for $US 189, but eager Xbox 360 gamers who want the full Rock Band 2 experience on day one can expect to shell out an extra sixty bucks if they buy everything separately.

You know, maybe this isn't a deliberate attempt to gouge money from a segment of the Rock Band fanbase. Maybe Harmonix are just trying to show Xbox gamers what it feels like to buy a more expensive import version of a game? Bah, either way.

Rock Band 2 Bundle on Xbox 360 Getting Delayed October Release? [Shacknews]

    Rock Band 2? Where the hell is Rock Band 1? Australia gets screwed over again.

