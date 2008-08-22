Rock Band 2 Classified, Mild Coarse Language

No, it hasn't been refused classification, but given the stream of RCs we've seen in the last 18 months, I wouldn't put it past the board. All EA's music title could muster is a PG and an advisory for language.

One could take the appearance of the title in the classification database as confirmation we'll be seeing the game soon. All I'd do is point them in the direction of the entry for the original. November 2007? How'd that turned out?

What we can assume from this news is that EA has at least one build of the game in the country.

Rock Band 2 Game (Multi Platform) [Classification Board, thanks NegativeZero]