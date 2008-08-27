Rockstar Rumour Round-Up: Max Payne 3, New PS3 Exclusive

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

New month, new issue of EGM, new round of Quartermann rumours. This time around, the two juiciest involve Rockstar. First up, that they've got an internal team working on Max Payne 3, what with original devs Remedy taking their sweet time on Alan Wake. That Rockstar team is the same one that worked on The Warriors. And second up, that Rockstar North - the GTA team - are working on an all-new game. One that's a PS3 exclusive. Of course these are totally unsubstantiated, so do with them what you do with any rumour you come along on the internet, and believe it/dismiss it as you see fit.

Quartermann: Max Payne 3 and New PS3 Exclusive Coming From Rockstar? [1UP]

  • Ivan_PSP Guest

    The PS3 has been out selling Xbox 360 since January and Microsoft had 1 year head start. All PS3 exclusives have done great. Xbox 360 is behind especially in games and in exclusives also Xbox 360 still has a massive Red Light of Death problems.

