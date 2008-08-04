Roger Avary Still At Work On Wolfenstein Script

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Don't go expecting that Wolfenstein movie adaptation any time soon. A combination of the writer's strike and his own workload (plus, uh, some other stuff) means Roger Avary is still working on the movie's script. And with nobody else having seen it, it's to be presumed he's only just started it. Bummer. While id's Todd Hollenshead revealed to Eurogamer that the movie deal includes some "contract provisions", stating Avary can't just sit on the property forever, he also admits that it's not every day you get a chance to have an Academy Award winner write your movie. Not every day an Academy Award winner gets to write a movie about nazis, zombies and a mechanised Adolf Hitler, either.
