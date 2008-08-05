R-Type Coming To Xbox Live Arcade

The Bydo empire must be destroyed. Again. The Australian Office of Film and Literature Classification has rated a new title in the series, named R-Type Dimensions, for an upcoming Xbox Live Arcade release. The surprise announcement, dug up by GamerBytes, shows that Microsoft will publish, but that developer Tozai will handle all the coding wizardry.

Unfortunately, there's little else in the way of concrete info for R-Type Dimensions, such as whether it will be a totally new entry in the series or a HD remake of a previous entry. Whatever the outcome, we don't care. It's R-Type!

