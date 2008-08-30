The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

R-Type Tactics Aiming For Retrogaming Market

MCV is reporting that Rising Star are attempting to target R-Type Tactics squarely at the retro gaming crowd.

Tactics is a new spin on the R-Type franchise, swapping the familiar side-scrolling twitch gameplay for a resolutely older-than-old-skool turn-based hex 'em up.

"The sense of nostalgia you get when you see the artwork and knowing you grew up with this series is immense and great fun to work on"., said Rising Star's Yen Hau, "Considering the size of the fan base, we expect to see steady sales throughout the Christmas period and into the New Year."

I have to say, this does sound like they are boxing themselves in a bit - is there really a big enough market for this? If it's a fun game then it is a fun game, but if you have to go out of your way to stress the nostalgia element.. it doesn't bode well.

R-Type Tactics is out on September 12th.

New R-Type targets retro gamers [MCV]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles