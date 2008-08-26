Rumour: Gearbox Is Developing Halo 4 For New Xbox?

Let's review: Back in February, Gearbox Software honcho Randy Pitchford put up a job listing for senior artist, adding: "I've started a new project. It's big. It's, like, look-at-our-line-up-and-imagine-something-even-bigger kind of big. I'm Directing it myself. I can't mention it publicly yet. When you find out what this is, you'll likely agree that I can't oversell this one". Before that, Gearbox posted a Master Chief statue wrapped in tissue paper for Halloween — probably unrelated at the time, but still. According to a rumour in October issue of the Official Xbox Magazine, Gearbox is developing Halo 4 as a launch title for the next Xbox. With Bungie moving out of the picture, that certainly seems possible at least. And besides, it would give Pitchford another costume to work on Freak Your Employees Out Day. Man, that's always a great day.

