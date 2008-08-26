The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Rumour: Gearbox Is Developing Halo 4 For New Xbox?

Let's review: Back in February, Gearbox Software honcho Randy Pitchford put up a job listing for senior artist, adding: "I've started a new project. It's big. It's, like, look-at-our-line-up-and-imagine-something-even-bigger kind of big. I'm Directing it myself. I can't mention it publicly yet. When you find out what this is, you'll likely agree that I can't oversell this one". Before that, Gearbox posted a Master Chief statue wrapped in tissue paper for Halloween — probably unrelated at the time, but still. According to a rumour in October issue of the Official Xbox Magazine, Gearbox is developing Halo 4 as a launch title for the next Xbox. With Bungie moving out of the picture, that certainly seems possible at least. And besides, it would give Pitchford another costume to work on Freak Your Employees Out Day. Man, that's always a great day.

Official XBOX Magazine [Official Site via Joystiq via Edge]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles