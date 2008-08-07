Rumour: Medal of Honor Going To Afghanistan

According to a report from French site JeuxVideo, the next entry in the Medal of Honor series is going to take place in modern day Afghanistan and release under the title Medal of Honor: Operation Anaconda. Details on the rumoured EA published sequel were culled from a questionnaire, passed on to JeuxVideo.

The Operation Anaconda subtitle refers to the U.S. military operation of the same name, in which U.S. and Afghan forces targeted al-Qaeda and Taliban forces in Shahi-Kot Valley and Arma Mountains of Afghanistan.

MOH:OA is said by the (machine translated) survey to feature front line combat, sniper duties and "drone attack" command gameplay, as well as 60 customisable weapons. Sadly, it does not appear to feature giant anacondas, Ice Cube or the line "There's snakes out there this big?!"

