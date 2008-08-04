Rumour: Microsoft Avatar Creator Art

As announced at E3 (and leaked way before that), Microsoft is introducing Avatars to Xbox LIVE. Here are supposedly the first images of the Avatar creator. These screens are not from the actual Fall dashboard update, but rather, are a "image collage" put together by game site Xbox 360 Fanboy of thumbnails and artwork that will apparently be used in the creator. They should give you an idea of what Xbox LIVE Avatar making will be like — there are icons for clothing, skin colour, height, weight, hair style and accessories.
Source: First images from 360 Avatar creator [Xbox 360 Fanboy]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink