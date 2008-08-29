The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Rumor: More Info on Unannounced DS/PSP Indiana Jones Game

So there's a new Indiana Jones game hitting the DS and the PSP called Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings. While the PEGI rating for the game was vague, we have learned more details about the yet unannounced game.

Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings is not the "next-gen" game shown a while back. Sources tell us that the game is being developed by Montreal-based developer A2M for LucasArts.

The plot is about the staff of Moses, and the game features LEGO-type non-Nazi Nazis. Apparently, in one segment of the game there's a twin-balloon zeppelin that looks more like "giant floating tits". What's more, there were PS2 and Wii versions in development — no idea if those have been shitcanned or not.

