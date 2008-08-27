Rumour: Next Dual Touch DS Hitting Early Next Year?

According to several industry sources outside of Nintendo, the company is working on an updated Nintendo DS. The screens are supposedly slightly bigger, but the biggest change is that the new DS will apparently have two touch screens — so it's like a dual touch DS. That way, players can interact via the stylus with game play on both screens. Here's the kicker: Word has it that this announcement, if true, won't hit until early next year.

Makes sense for Nintendo as the company stated at E3 that it didn't have any more announcements this year. Though does it make sense for anyone who buys a DS during the holidays? No, no it doesn't.

