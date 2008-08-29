Runes Of Magic's Palatial Housing In Action



Here's a video and some screens that highlight the player housing system in the upcoming MMORPG Runes of Magic. I talked at length about the housing features in my impressions of the title from the Games Convention last week, but I forgot to touch on several key points, such as everyone getting their own French maid who facilitates entering and leaving their home, or the fact that you can invite friends into your home, which certainly explains the very comfy bed seen in the clip. No more cybering in the subway tunnel between Ironforge and Stormwind for me people inclined to do such a thing!