Rush Rock Band DLC Delayed

Looks like Rush fans are going to have to wait a bit longer for the release of one of the greatest albums of all time to be released on EA's Rock Band. Citing technical difficulties, the Harmonix folks have decided to shuffle things around until they can get whatever issues they're running into squared away.

Unfortunately, due to unforeseen technical difficulties, we won't be able to release Rush's "Moving Pictures" this week. We'll be working on it as hard as we can, but it looks like it could be a couple of weeks to fix. In the meantime we will be moving around our schedule so we still have DLC coming out each week

I'm guessing they're trying to determine some way to keep people from trying to sing as high as Geddy Lee, which can lead to strangulation by your own vocal chords. Bring it down an octave folks, don't be a hero.

In the meantime, savor the irony of the "Rush Delay".

