Rush's Moving Pictures Hits Rock Band Next Week

Rock Band's Community Zine is live, hitting email boxes international today. We've gotten a slew of emails to say that the little promotional zine is live and packed with interesting Rock Band tidbits.

In this inaugural issue comes news that the Rush: Moving Pictures full album download is coming to Rock Band on Aug. 26. The pack will include the original version of Tom Sawyer, Red Barchett, YYZ, the original Limelight, The Camera Eye, Witch Hunt and Vital Signs.

The zine also includes links to a backstage interview with Rush, a vid of Rush playing their own song in Rock Band on the Colbert Report and another of NAS playing Rock Band on the Report.

Finally you've got links to the Harmonix Developers' blog and a designer's Twitter.

