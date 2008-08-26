Get your bandannas out and show your colours, we got a new gang coming to the world of Stilwater. In this video we get a look at some of the plot points that will encircle the Ronin. Just a heads up guys this video does have some minor language in it so if your at work, turn down the sound. You can pick up the game on October 14th.
Saints Row 2 Trailer Reveals New Gang, The Ronin
