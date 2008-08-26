The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Saints Row 2 Trailer Reveals New Gang, The Ronin


Get your bandannas out and show your colours, we got a new gang coming to the world of Stilwater. In this video we get a look at some of the plot points that will encircle the Ronin. Just a heads up guys this video does have some minor language in it so if your at work, turn down the sound. You can pick up the game on October 14th.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles