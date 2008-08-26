Sam & Max Season One Coming To Wii In November

Let the joy be unconfined — Sam & Max: Season One will be (probably) heading to the Wii on November 4th.

The tried & trusted investigative journalism technique of 'lets look on the GameStop website and see when they will start selling it' (Woodward & Bernstein used the same method to crack the Watergate scandal wide open) points to a November 3rd release, meaning that the game should appear in people's actual hands the following day.

The game sees our detective heroes (one an anthropomorphic dog, the other a.. thing that looks a bit like a rabbit, only wrong) investigating a mysterious cult.



