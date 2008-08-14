Sam Houser Talks Rockstar Hate

Rockstar Games gets lots of hate. And that's a shame, because Rockstar makes good games, which make lots of money. So we guess that balances it, so whatever. Here's company co-founder/president Sam Houser on that:

Most of the people who hate us are people it is truly an honour to be hated by — reactionary creeps with strange agendas — and the Daily Mail. Most people who know about modern pop culture know about GTA and like or dislike it on its own merits...

I think we [Sam and his brother and co-founder Dan]are both depressed at how boring we really are and how unexciting even the worse fabrications and exaggerations are when you read about them. None of it seems very rock and roll, so we find it a little sad, when there are probably better stories that could be written about both us and the industry/medium. No sharks, groupies or pounds of coke or anything fun at all. We read like angry dorks, which might be true, but is certainly not very exciting.