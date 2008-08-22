Samba de Amigo Brings DLC to Wii on Sept. 23

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sega's rocking maraca Wii game hits Europe on Sept. 19 and North America on Sept. 23, Sega announced today. Samba de Amigo, the famously fun Dreamcast title, will include have more than 40 songs to play through including some songs from the original game.

Samba de Amigo will be the first Wii game to offer downloadable content as well, with the first song pack hitting on Sept. 23. Song packs will come in groups of three and will feature songs by the original performers.

The first song pack, which has yet to be priced, will feature:
Mambo Mambo - Lou Bega
I Want Candy - Bow Wow Wow
Are you Going to Be My Girl - Jet.

