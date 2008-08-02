The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Samurai Shodown II Hits Wii Next Week, Anthology Coming

Following in the footsteps of the original Samurai Shodown, which hit the Wii in June, SNK Playmore announced today that Samurai Shodown II is coming to the Wii Virtual Console on Aug. 4, aka next week.

The 2D fighter will run you 900 Wii Points and features 16 characters, a two player versus mode and tons of silly translations.

The two Virtual Console releases seem to be setting the stage for Samurai Shodown Anthology which is set to hit the Wii in the forth quarter of the year for $US 30. That retail game will include Samurai Shodown, Samurai Shodown II, Samurai Shodown III, Samurai Shodown IV, Samurai Shodown V and, you guessed it, Samurai Shodown VI. Man, that's a lot of roman numerals.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles