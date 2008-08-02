Samurai Shodown II Hits Wii Next Week, Anthology Coming

Following in the footsteps of the original Samurai Shodown, which hit the Wii in June, SNK Playmore announced today that Samurai Shodown II is coming to the Wii Virtual Console on Aug. 4, aka next week.

The 2D fighter will run you 900 Wii Points and features 16 characters, a two player versus mode and tons of silly translations.

The two Virtual Console releases seem to be setting the stage for Samurai Shodown Anthology which is set to hit the Wii in the forth quarter of the year for $US 30. That retail game will include Samurai Shodown, Samurai Shodown II, Samurai Shodown III, Samurai Shodown IV, Samurai Shodown V and, you guessed it, Samurai Shodown VI. Man, that's a lot of roman numerals.